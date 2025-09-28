Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 20,651 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 180,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,965,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.