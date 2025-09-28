Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.