Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 4,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.