Crane Advisory LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.