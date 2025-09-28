Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,043,000 after acquiring an additional 237,720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after acquiring an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5%

BAH opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

