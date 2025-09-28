EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

