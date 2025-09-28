Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) were up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 286,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 102,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

