SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 824.8% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 68.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

