SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.00 and a 200 day moving average of $560.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.