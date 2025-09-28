Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.18% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

