Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

