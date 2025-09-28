Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 283 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.