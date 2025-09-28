Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM makes up approximately 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.70 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

