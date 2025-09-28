First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $23.65 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52,791.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.