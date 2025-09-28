Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $554,959.11. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,836.62. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,656 shares of company stock worth $6,871,148 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $37.00 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

