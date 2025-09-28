FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 226,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of FJUN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

