Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Axis Capital has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $12.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Axis Capital stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99.

Insider Transactions at Axis Capital

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axis Capital by 21.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

