Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

