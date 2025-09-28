Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.