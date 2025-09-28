Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 419,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 207,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 25.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.02.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
