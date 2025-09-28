Financial Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Galvan Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.