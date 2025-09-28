LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 771.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.06 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
