LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 771.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.06 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.