dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 31.8% – Still a Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. 6,520,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average session volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Stock Up 31.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

dentalcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

