Ready Capital Corp (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NYSE:RC opened at $4.17 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

