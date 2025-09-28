BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

