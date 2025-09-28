ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 242,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $936.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $919.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

