British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after buying an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,568,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,653,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2%

BTI stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

