LVW Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.