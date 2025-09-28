SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.