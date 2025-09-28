RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13,171.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

