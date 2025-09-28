Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 176.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $137.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

