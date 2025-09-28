Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How IREN is Building an AI Powerhouse on a Bitcoin Foundation
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.