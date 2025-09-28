Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.