SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,202.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,269.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,184.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,325.56.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

