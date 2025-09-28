KWB Wealth Sells 1,259 Shares of Edison International $EIX

KWB Wealth lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Edison International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

