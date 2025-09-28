Macerich Company (The) $MAC Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

