Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

