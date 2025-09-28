Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,989,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

