TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 110,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 169.2% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.