Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after buying an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4%

PWR stock opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.71.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.