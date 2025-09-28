Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in PayPal by 179.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 300,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

