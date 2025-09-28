Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $282,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 233.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $386.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

