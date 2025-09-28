LVW Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

AMAT stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.