TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $536,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE IFF opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

