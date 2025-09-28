Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $36.69 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $36,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.89. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

