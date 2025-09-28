Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ROK opened at $343.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

