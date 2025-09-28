San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,091,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

