Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,584,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,529,820,000 after buying an additional 423,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,834,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,217,000 after buying an additional 77,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

