Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 621 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $547.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $571.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.10.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

