San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $73.86 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

