Cummins Inc. $CMI Stake Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $418.59 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $432.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

